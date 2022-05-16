Ratings: The Rookie Dips With Finale, Despite Big 'Chenford' Tease

In the latest TV ratings, ABC’s The Rookie closed out its fourth season — and paid off, to an extent, its latest Chen/Bradford tease — with 3.5 million total viewers and a 0.3 demo rating, dipping week-to-week and matching its demo low (last hit on Jan. 30).





Opening ABC’s night, AFV (4.7 mil/0.6) and American Idol (4.9 mil/0.6) were both down — yet shared the Sunday demo crown.

Leading out of Weakest Link (1.9 mil/0.3), NBC’s broadcast of the Billboard Music Awards slipped to new lows of 2.1 mil/0.5. Everything That's Been Renewed or Cancelled!

Over on CBS, 60 Minutes drew Sunday’s biggest audience (6.9 mil). The Equalizer (6.6 mil/0.5) dipped in the demo with its sophomore finale, while NCIS: LA (5.2 mil/0.4) and SWAT (4 mil/0.4) were steady.

The CW’s Riverdale (210K/0.0) added viewers but dipped in the demo. Hard to do!

Fox’s numbers are as follows: Duncanville (560K/0.1), The Simpsons (940K/0.3), The Great North (780K/0.2), Bob’s Burgers (970K/0.3) and Family Guy (1.1 mil/0.3).

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show's overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives.