Hulu's Predator Prequel Movie, Prey, Gets Release Date and Teaser

Prey turns out to be a scary-ass, extraterrestrial predator, as teased by a first look at Hulu’s Predator franchise prequel movie due out this summer.

Hitting Hulu on Friday, Aug. 5 and set in the Comanche Nation 300 years ago (specifically, the year 1719), Hulu’s Prey is the story of a young woman, Naru (played by Roswell, New Mexico‘s Amber Midthunder), a fierce and highly skilled warrior. She has been raised in the shadow of some of the most legendary hunters who roam the Great Plains, so when danger threatens her camp, she sets out to protect her people.

But the prey she stalks, and ultimately confronts, turns out to be a highly evolved alien predator with a technically advanced arsenal, resulting in a vicious and terrifying showdown between the two adversaries.

Dan Trachtenberg (10 Cloverfield Lane) directed the 20th Century Studios flick, while the cast also includes Michelle Thrush (Blackstone), Julian Black Antelope (Tribal) and newcomers Dakota Beavers and Stormee Kipp.

The original Predator movie starred Arnold Schwarzenegger, Carl Weathers and Jesse Ventura, and was released in 1987. It was followed by three sequels: Predator 2 (starring Danny Glover and Gary Busey), Predators (with Adrien Brody, Alice Braga and Walton Goggins) and The Predator (starring Boyd Holbrook). Additionally, the sci-fi/action film participated in the franchise mash-up Alien vs. Predator (in 2004) and the sequel Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem, plus assorted video game ports.