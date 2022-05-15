Camila Cabello Joins The Voice for Season 22, Replacing Kelly Clarkson

Camila Cabello is joining NBC’s The Voice for Season 22, the multiplatinum recording artist announced Sunday afternoon on TikTok.

TVLine can confirm that Cabello will serve as a full-time coach alongside Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani and John Legend. She thus replaces Kelly Clarkson, who is stepping away from the singing competition for the first time since she became a coach back in Season 14.

Cabello previously served as an advisor during Season 21, for Team Legend.

Airing just a singular cycle this TV season, The Voice last fall averaged 8.2 million total weekly viewers and a 1.0 demo rating (with Live+7 playback). Among all NBC entertainment programs that aired this TV season, it trails only the #OneChicago trifecta in total audience, while tying for No. 6 in the demo (behind This Is Us, #OneChicago and SVU).

The Voice‘s Season 22 premiere date is expected to be announced on Monday morning, as part of NBC’s Upfront presentation/fall schedule reveal to advertisers.