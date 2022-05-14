TVLine Items: Woodruff Leaving Anchor Desk, M.O.D.O.K. Cancelled and More

PBS NewsHour‘s Judy Woodruff is reportedly stepping away from her anchor seat after the 2022 midterms this fall.

The broadcast journalist commented on her future at the news program tweeting, “As I’ve planned for a while, I’ll transition to reporting longer pieces, doing projects and specials for WETA, and maintaining a regular presence on the NewsHour, at least through the 2024 presidential election. Bottom line, I’m thrilled to be part of this vibrant, most extraordinary news organization, and to help the NewsHour remain that way well into the future.”

Her upcoming role change was first reported by Puck News, which also named Amna Nawaz and Geoff Bennett as Woodruff’s possible successors. Official word on the show’s succession plan is expected later this year.

Formerly known as The MacNail/Lehrer Report, Woodruff has led the news program on her own since 2016, following the death of her co-anchor, Gwen Ifill. Woodruff and Ifill were named the show’s official co-anchors and co-managing editors in 2013.

Ready for some more recent newsy nuggets? Well…

* Stop-motion animation series Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K. has been cancelled after just one season at Hulu, our sister publication Variety reports. The series debuted in May 2021, with Patton Oswalt voicing its title character. The cast also included Melissa Fumero, Aimee Garcia, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Ben Schwartz, Beck Bennett, Jon Daly and Sam Richardson.

* Leslie Bibb has joined the cast of Mrs. American Pie, TVLine has learned. The 10-episode Apple Original comedy (which also stars Kristen Wiig and Allison Janney) comes from creator Abe Sylvia (The Eyes of Tammy Faye, Dead to Me) and follows “gorgeously impossible people” trying to secure seats at America’s most exclusive table: Palm Beach high society. Laura Dern is executive-producing and also eyeing a key role.

* Stephanie Beatriz (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) will star in Twisted Metal, Peacock’s upcoming live-action adaptation of the popular video game franchise. Beatriz will appear opposite Anthony Mackie (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier), who was previously announced as star and executive producer.

* The 95th annual Oscars will take place on Sunday, March 12, 2023, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has announced. The show will once again air live on ABC from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

* AMC+ released a new teaser trailer for the upcoming suspense thriller Moonhaven from creator/showrunner Peter Ocko (Lodge 49, Black Sails, Elementary). The series is set in a utopian colony on the moon that may hold the keys to preserving life on Earth, which has become increasingly perilous. Moonhaven features an acclaimed ensemble cast including Emma McDonald (Queens of Mystery), Dominic Monaghan (Lost) Amara Karan (Doctor Who), Ayelet Zurer (Losing Alice), Joe Manganiello (True Blood), Kadeem Hardison (Black Monday) and Yazzmin Newell (The Last Tree). The first two episodes debut Tuesday, July 7 exclusively on AMC+ (the premiere was previously set for June 30) with additional episodes dropping weekly on Thursdays.

Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?