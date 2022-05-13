Thursday Ratings: Big Sky Eyes Lows as Renewal Decision Looms

In the latest TV show ratings, ABC’s Thursday dramas all hit or matched series lows, while CBS’ Young Sheldon and NBC’s SVU led the night. Cancellation Jitters: What's on the Bubble?

ABC’s Station 19 this week drew 3.8 million total viewers and a 0.4 demo rating, marking series lows…. Grey’s (3.5 mil/0.5, read recap) hit and tied series lows… and “bubble” drama Big Sky slipped to lows of 2.1 mil/02. ahead of next week’s finale.

Over on NBC, Law & Order (3.7 mil/0.4) and SVU (4.4 mil/0.6) were steady in the demo, while Organized Crime (3.1 mil/0.5) dipped.

CBS’ Young Sheldon (6.6 mil/0.6, read recap) was steady, tying SVU for the demo win while also drawing Thursday’s largest audience. United States of Al (4.8 mil/0.5) ticked up in the wake of its cancellation news. The freshly cancelled How We Roll (3.7 mil/0.4, 3.2 mil/0.3) matched last week’s double pup, while Bull (3.8 mil/0.3) tied its series lows.

Fox’s MasterChef Junior (1.8 mil/0.3) dipped, while the latter of “bubble” comedy Welcome to Flatch‘s back-to-back episodes (790K/0.2, 560K/0.1) hit lows.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show's overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives.