True Lies TV Series Ordered at CBS

CBS has pulled the trigger on a series order for True Lies, a TV reboot of the 1994 action-comedy led by Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jamie Lee Curtis. Cancellation Jitters: What's on the Bubble?

Written and executive-produced by Matt Nix (Burn Notice), the CBS series follows Helen, an unfulfilled suburban housewife (played by I’m Dying Up Here‘s Ginger Gonzaga) who is shocked to discover that her bland and unremarkable computer consultant husband, Harry (Shameless‘ Steve Howey), is a skilled international spy.

From there, the marrieds are propelled into a life of danger and adventure when Helen is recruited to work alongside Harry to save the world, all as they try to revitalize their passionless marriage.

The cast also includes Erica Hernandez (Power Book II: Ghost), Omar Miler (Ballers), Mike O’Gorman (Vice Principals), Annabella Didion (Outer Banks) and Lucas Jaye (Fuller House).

In addition to Nix, the True Lies EPs include James Cameron and Rae Sanchini, McG, Mary Viola and Corey Marsh, Josh Levy, and director Anthony Hemingway. (A previous adaptation, developed by Fox in late 2017 but which was never ordered to series, had Arrow co-creator Matt Guggenheim attached.)

Earlier this week, CBS ordered three other new hour-longs: Fire Country, starring SEAL Team‘s Max Thieriot; East New York, which follows the newly promoted police captain (Dickinson‘s Amanda Warren) of East New York; and So Help Me Todd, in which a directionless P.I. (Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist’s Skylar Astin) begrudgingly agrees to work for his overbearing legal eagle mother Joan (Marcia Gay Harden).