L.A. Law Revival DOA at ABC

ABC has given L.A. Law the (elevator) shaft, opting not to order a potential revival of the legal drama to series, TVLine has learned.

The continuation, which initially scored a pilot order last October, would have been set once again at the venerable law firm of McKenzie Brackman, which had reinvented itself as “a litigation firm specializing in only the most high-profile, boundary-pushing and incendiary cases,” according to the official synopsis. Blair Underwood (as Jonathan Rollins) and Corbin Bernsen (as Arnie Becker) were among the original series alumni slated to return, alongside new cast members Toks Olagundoye (Castle), John Harlan Kim (Nancy Drew) and Arrow vets Juliana Harkavy and Kacey Rohl.

Marc Guggenheim (Arrow) and Ubah Mohamed (Legends of Tomorrow) wrote the pilot and exec-produced with the late Steven Bochco’s wife Dayna and son Jesse. Anthony Hemingway (Genius: Aretha, Shameless) directed.

The original L.A. Law aired on NBC from 1986 through 1994, taking home more than a dozen Emmys during its eight-season run. In recent years, ABC has also passed on potential revivals of NYPD Blue and New York Undercover.

Elsewhere, an ABC insider confirms that the network is also passing on the Jo Koy-led sitcom Josep, although there’s a chance the project could be redeveloped.