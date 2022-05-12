The Orville: Norm Macdonald's Yaphit Suits Up, Ed Quotes Star Wars in Hulu's Full-Length Season 3 Trailer

The Orville has quite a star trek ahead of it (and offers a splash of Star Wars-ian wisdom), to look at the full-length trailer for the space adventure series’ third season.

Blasting off Thursday, June 2 on Hulu (with weekly releases), The Orville: New Horizons‘ 10-episode season finds the crew of the titular exploratory vessel continuing their mission as they navigate both the mysteries of the universe and the complexities of their own interpersonal relationships.

The cast again features series creator Seth MacFarlane (as Capt. Ed Mercer), Adrianne Palicki (Cmdr. Kelly Grayson), Penny Johnson Jerald (Dr. Claire Finn), Scott Grimes (Lt. Gordon Malloy), Peter Macon (Lt. Cmdr. Bortus), Jessica Szohr (Lt. Talla Keyali), J Lee (Lt. Cmdr. John LaMarr), Mark Jackson (Isaac) and Chad L. Coleman (Klyden), while the late Norm Macdonald will be heard again as the Gelatin lieutenant Yaphit.

New to the mix for Season 3 are Anne Winters (13 Reasons Why, Tyrant) as Ensign Charly Burke plus guest stars Eliza Taylor (The 100), Bruce Boxleitner (Babylon 5), the late Lisa Banes (Royal Pains, Nashville).

Want scoop on The Orville, or for any other show? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.