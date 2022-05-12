Reality Bites TV Series in the Works at Peacock, With Original Writer on Board

The dream of the ’90s is alive on Peacock: The streamer is developing a TV series version of the Gen X classic Reality Bites, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The series is described as a “reframing” of the 1994 film, with original screenwriter Helen Childress returning to pen the adaptation. The story centers on recent college grad Lelaina Pierce and her three best friends as they venture into adulthood together. “As the world around them is on the brink of a seismic shift, they struggle to hold onto who they are, and to each other,” per the official description. (It’s not clear if the new series will be set in the ’90s or in present day.)

Winona Ryder starred as Lelaina in the original Reality Bites, with Ethan Hawke as her slacker friend Troy, Janeane Garofalo as Vickie and Steve Zahn as Sammy. Ben Stiller costarred as Lelaina’s yuppie love interest Michael and directed the film as well.

Jenna Bans will executive-produce along with Childress, who worked with Bans on the late NBC dramedy Good Girls. Plus, original film producers Michael Shamberg, Stacey Sher and Danny DeVito will return as EPs on the series.

Alright, Gen X-ers: Will you watch a Reality Bites TV show? And who should play Lelaina and Troy? Hit the comments and share your thoughts… if, you know, you feel like it, man.