Who's Playing in NFL's Christmas Day Triple-Header? Plus, Prime Video's Exclusive Thursday Night Match-Ups

With Thursday’s release of the 2022 NFL schedule, we now know what match-ups will play out on Prime Video’s exclusive Thursday Night Football coverage, plus which half-dozen teams will be hitting the gridiron on Christmas Sunday.

Prime Video’s inaugural season as the exclusive home of TNF will feature play-by-play announcer Al Michaels and Emmy-winning football analyst Kirk Herbstreit in the booth, while Pro Football Hall of Famer Tony Gonzalez will serve as an analyst for the pregame, halftime and postgame shows.

Prime Video’s TNF pregame coverage will start at 7 pm ET, building to an 8:15 pm kickoff:

Week 2 – Thursday, Sept. 15:

Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs (GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, MO)

Week 3 – Thursday, Sept. 22:

Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns (FirstEnergy Stadium, Cleveland, OH)

Week 4 – Thursday, Sept. 29:

Miami Dolphins at Cincinnati Bengals (Paul Brown Stadium, Cincinnati, OH)

Week 5 – Thursday, Oct. 6:

Indianapolis Colts at Denver Broncos (Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, CO)

Week 6 – Thursday Oct. 13:

Washington Commanders at Chicago Bears (Soldier Field, Chicago, IL)

Week 7 – Thursday, Oct. 20:

New Orleans Saints at Arizona Cardinals (State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ)

Week 8 – Thursday, Oct. 27:

Baltimore Ravens at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL)

Week 9 – Thursday, Nov. 3:

Philadelphia Eagles at Houston Texans (NRG Stadium, Houston, TX)

Week 10 – Thursday, Nov. 10:

Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers (Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC)

Week 11 – Thursday, Nov. 17:

Tennessee Titans at Green Bay Packers (Lambeau Field, Green Bay, WI)

Week 13 – Thursday, Dec. 1:

Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots (Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, MA)

Week 14 – Thursday, Dec. 8:

Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Rams (SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA)

Week 15 – Thursday, Dec. 15:

San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks (Lumen Field, Seattle, WA)

Week 16 – Thursday, Dec. 22:

Jacksonville Jaguars at New York Jets (MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ)

Week 17 – Thursday, Dec. 29:

Dallas Cowboys at Tennessee Titans (Nissan Stadium, Nashville, TN)

Turning to Christmas Day, which this year for the first time ever will gift pigskin fans with three Sunday games: At 1 pm ET on Fox, the Dolphins will host the Packers. Then at 4:40 pm on CBS (and Nickelodeon), the Rams will host the Broncos. And closing out the holiday slate, the Bucs will visit the Cardinals, at 8:20 pm on NBC.

Visit the fine folks at NFL.com for this season’s complete team-by-team schedule.