Archie Panjabi Joins Idris Elba in 7-Episode Apple TV+ Thriller Hijack

Good Wife vet Archie Panjabi has boarded Hijack, Apple TV+’s seven-episode airplane thriller starring Idris Elba.

Told in real time, Hijack — written by George Kay (Lupin) — follows the journey of a hijacked plane as it makes its way to London over a seven hour flight, and authorities on the ground scramble for answers.

As previously reported, Elba stars as Sam Nelson, an accomplished negotiator in the business world who needs to step up and use all his guile to try and save the lives of the passengers — but, his high-risk strategy could be his undoing.

Panjabi — whose TV credits also include Blindspot, Snowpiercer and The Fall — will co-star as Zahra Gahfoor, a counter terrorism officer who is on the ground when the plane is hijacked and becomes part of the investigation.