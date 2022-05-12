Good Sam Cancelled at CBS

CBS has officially called it on Good Sam. The medical drama starring Sophia Bush has been cancelled after one season, TVLine has learned.

Per the latest Live+7 DVR ratings, Good Sam has been averaging barely 4 million total viewers along with a 0.5 demo rating, ranking last in both measures out of the 14 dramas CBS has aired this TV season.

The series, which premiered in January, followed Sam (played by Bush), a genius heart surgeon took on the leadership role as the chief of surgery after her boss Griff (Jason Isaacs), a renowned doctor who also happened to be her dad, fell into a coma. Their fraught relationship was the centerpiece of the show, especially when Griff woke up months later demanding to resume his duties.

Guest stars included Sendhil Ramamurthy (Never Have I Ever, Heroes) as Asher Pyne, Vivian’s (Wendy Crewson) new spouse and a licensed therapist tasked with helping Vivian navigate the fresh conflict between her daughter and ex-husband.

Bush’s One Tree Hill costars Hilarie Burton and Bethany Joy Lenz appeared in the March 23 episode as Gretchen and Amy Taylor, sisters who cross paths with Sam when Amy is admitted as a patient at Detroit’s Lakeshore Sentinel Hospital.

TVLine’s Renewal Scorecard has been updated to reflect the news. How do you feel about the show’s cancellation? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.