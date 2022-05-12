First Kill Trailer Teases Forbidden Love Between a Vampire and Slayer

A vampire and a slayer enter a forbidden romance in the full trailer for Netflix’s First Kill, which dropped on Thursday.

The series, which is based on a short story from New York Times bestselling author Victoria “V. E.” Schwab, will premiere all eight episodes on Friday, June 10.

When it’s time for teenage vampire Juliette (played by Sarah Catherine Hook) to make her first kill so she can take her place among a powerful vampire family, she “sets her sights on a new girl in town named Calliope (Imani Lewis),” per the official synopsis. But much to Juliette’s surprise, Calliope is a “vampire hunter from a family of celebrated slayers. Both find that the other won’t be so easy to kill and, unfortunately, way too easy to fall for.

See their complicated love story at work in the above video.

The series also stars Elizabeth Mitchell as Margot Fairmont, Aubin Wise as Talia Burns, Gracie Dzienny as Elinor Fairmont, Dominic Goodman as Apollo Burns, Phillip Mullings Jr. as Theo Burns and Jason R. Moore as Jack Burns.

Showrunner Felicia D. Henderson (The Punisher, Empire, Gossip Girl, Soul Food) and series creator Schwab are set to write and executive-produce, with Emma Roberts and Karah Preiss also executive-producing through their company, Belletrist Productions.