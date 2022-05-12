American Auto Renewed for Season 2

American Auto still has plenty of gas left in the tank, having secured a Season 2 renewal at NBC, TVLine has confirmed.

American Auto’s 10-episode freshman run averaged 2.7 million total weekly viewers and a 0.5 demo rating (with Live+7 playback). Out of the five sitcoms NBC has aired this TV season, it ranks No. 1 in audience and ties Young Rock for the highest demo rating. According to our sister site Deadline, Season 2 will span 13 episodes instead of 10.

Hailing from Superstore creator Justin Spitzer, American Auto follows the employees at Detroit’s Payne Motors, who must adapt to the changing automobile industry or risk getting sent to the proverbial junkyard. Ana Gasteyer (Saturday Night Live) stars as new CEO Katherine Hastings, whose leadership, experience and savvy is only slightly offset by her complete lack of knowledge about cars.

The cast also includes Harriet Dyer, Jon Barinholtz, Humphrey Ker, Michael B. Washington, Tye White and X Mayo.

Our 2022 Renewal Scorecard has been updated to reflect American Auto‘s pickup. Drop a comment below with your thoughts on the news!