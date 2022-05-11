Tuesday Ratings: Naomi Audience Dips With Finale, The Resident Eyes Lows

In the latest TV show ratings, The CW’s Naomi on Tuesday night closed out Season 1 with a double pump that drew 470,000 total viewers and a 0.1 rating, followed by 440K/0.1 (marking the bubble drama’s second smallest audience); TVLine readers gave the freshman closer an average grade of “B.” Cancellation Jitters: Shows on the Bubble

ABC | Holey Moley (2.3 mil/0.3) and Who Do You Believe? (1.4 mil/0.2) dipped, while The Chase (2.2 mil/0.3) was steady.

FOX | The Resident (2.8 mil/0.3) is looking at series lows with a renewal decision still looming; Name That Tune (1.4 mil/0.2) also dipped.

CBS | FBI (7.6 mil/0.5) and Most Wanted (5.1 mil/0.4) both dipped, while International (5.7 mil/0.5) was steady.

NBC | This Is Us (4.6 mil/0.8, read recap) ticked up in the demo with its antepenultimate hour 😭, while bubble sitcoms Young Rock (1.8 mil/0.3) and Mr. Mayor (1.4 mil/0.2), as well as New Amsterdam (3 mil/0.4), were steady.

