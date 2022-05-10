Syfy Un-Cancels SurrealEstate, Plans Fall Premiere for Scary Bring It On

The Roman Agency is reopening its doors at Syfy. Cable TV Scorecard: Renewals, Cancellations and Premiere Dates

One year after SurrealEstate creator George Olson announced that the paranormal drama would not return for a second season, the network has reversed its decision, bringing the series back for a sophomore run in 2023, TVLine has learned.

SurrealEstate stars Tim Rozon (Wynonna Earp) as Luke Roman, the head of a real estate agency specializing in haunted houses. The cast also includes Sarah Levy (Schitt’s Creek) as Susan Ireland, Adam Korson (This Is Us) as Phil Orley, Maurice Dean Wint (Haven) as August Ripley, Savannah Basley (another Earp-er!) as Zooey L’Enfant and Tennille Read (Good Witch) as Megan Donovan. At this time, it’s not yet known which original cast members will return for Season 2.

Syfy has also set a fall premiere for Bring It On: Cheer or Die, the first horror-themed installment in the cheerleading movie franchise. Starring Missi Pyle (Y: The Last Man), Kerri Medders (SEAL Team) and Tiera Skovbye (Riverdale), the film follows a cheerleading squad as their plan to have a secret practice at an abandoned school on Halloween takes a terrifying turn when their teammates begin disappearing one by one.”

Also on tap for later this year: a second season of Chucky, as well as the back half of Resident Alien Season 2.

