Shining Vale Renewed for Season 2

Scary-good news for fans of Starz’s Shining Vale: The horror-comedy has been renewed for a second season.

Like Season 1, Season 2 will span eight episodes. The pickup comes less than a month after Shining Vale wrapped its freshman run on April 17. Cable TV Scorecard: Renewals, Cancellations and Premiere Dates

“Sharon [Horgan] and I are thrilled to be able to tell the next eight chapters of the Phelps’ story — especially after the way we ended Season 1,” said series co-creator Jeff Astrof. “Personally, I look forward to the crushing pressure of trying to raise the bar even further in Season 2. But we can do anything. After all, ‘We are Phelps!'”

Added Kathryn Busby, Starz’s president of original programming, “Shining Vale is both wickedly funny and a beautiful three-dimensional portrayal of marriage, adolescent parenting and motherhood. We’re thrilled to bring viewers another season of this mic-dropping blend of horror and comedy.”

Shining Vale stars Courteney Cox and Greg Kinnear as married couple Pat and Terry Phelps, who move their family to the titular Connecticut town after Pat has an affair. But as they get settled in their new digs — an old, spooky Victorian mansion — Pat begins to encounter a ghost (played by Mira Sorvino) and must grapple with whether she’s becoming possessed… or just depressed.

Cox, Kinnear and Sorvino are all slated to return in Season 2. The cast also includes Gus Birney (Dickinson) and Dylan Gage (PEN15) as Pat and Terry’s kids, Gaynor and Jake, and Merrin Dungey (Alias) as Pat’s friend and book editor Kam.

Our Cable Renewal Scorecard has been updated to reflect Shining Vale's good news.