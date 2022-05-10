BMF: Mo'Nique Joins Starz Crime Drama for Season 2

Academy Award-winning actress Mo’Nique (Precious) has joined the Starz crime drama BMF for Season 2.

The first season of BMF introduced the story of two brothers — Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory and Terry “Southwest T” Flenory (played by Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr. and Da’Vinchi) — who created Black Mafia Family, the most prominent drug distribution network in American history.

Mo’Nique is set to recur during Season 2 as Goldie, a sophisticated Atlanta strip club owner with swagger and street smarts. She will form an alliance with the Flenory brothers which will help fuel their migration from Detroit to Atlanta. “A fierce protector of her dancers and the people in her world, Goldie isn’t afraid to take care of business — no matter what the cost,” the character description concludes.

Mo’Nique’s previous TV credits include Moesha and the spinoff The Parkers, episodes of Nip/Tuck and Ugly Betty, and the HBO biopic Bessie (for which she earned an Emmy nomination, playing Ma Rainey).

Previously announced BMF Season 2 additions include Leslie Jones (SNL), Kelly Hu (Arrow) and Christine Horn (Snowfall), while La La Anthony has been upped to a series regular as Markesha.

Returning cast members for Season 2, meanwhile, include Russell Hornsby (as Charles Flenory), Michole Briana White (as Lucille), Myles Truitt (as B-Mickie) and Steve Harris (as Detective Bryant); Snoop Dogg, Arkeisha “Kash Doll” Knight and Serayah will continue in recurring roles.

Want scoop on BMF, or for any other show? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.