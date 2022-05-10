Dollface Not Returning for Season 3

Dollface‘s recent second season will also be its last. Cancellation Jitters: 24 Shows on the Bubble From ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox, CW

TVLine has confirmed exclusively that the Kat Dennings-led comedy will not be back for a third season at Hulu.

Season 2, which dropped in February, followed Dennings’ Jules, Stella (Shay Mitchell), Madison (Brenda Song) and Izzy (Esther Povitsky) “post-pandemic, post-heartbreak” and heading toward turning 30. “Having successfully reunited with her friends, Jules must now balance keeping their group together as the women navigate work, love, and a deeper relationship with each of themselves,” read the official synopsis.

Comedian, actress and onetime late-night TV host Lilly Singh joined the Season 2 ensemble in the recurring role of Liv, a queer bar owner with a confident sense of humor, who explores both a relationship and a business venture with Stella.

In addition to Singh’s Liv, Season 2 also introduced Jayson Blair (Good Trouble) as a new love interest for Izzy, Corinne Foxx (Beat Shazam) as the enigmatic daughter of a music industry mogul who reappears from the girls’ past and strikes up a whirlwind friendship with Madison, and Luke Cook (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) a musician and love interest for Jules.

