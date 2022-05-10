Bunk'd Lands Season 6 Premiere Date at Disney Channel — Watch Teaser

Bunk’d is barreling back for a Season 6 full of changes.

Boasting the official new title Bunk’d: Learning the Ropes, the new season will kick off Friday, June 10 at 7:30/6:30c on the Disney Channel, TVLine has learned. The new episodes pick up with Lou, Parker, Destiny and Noah working at the soon-to-be Kikiwaka Ranch in fictional Dusty Tush, Wyoming.

As seen in the exclusive clip above, Lou must first convince the surly owner to officially sell the property to her.

Rookie counselors Noah and Destiny, meanwhile, immediately get overwhelmed by their newly arrived campers — including Bill (new cast member Alfred Lewis), a no-nonsense descendant of famous cowboy Bill Pickett, who prefers roping cattle to friendly hangouts.

There’s also Winnie (Country Comfort‘s Shiloh Verrico), a fearless girl who’s earned the nickname “Wild Winnie,” because she breaks the rules and occasionally blows things up. Last but not least there is Jake (Cobweb‘s Luke Busey), an easy-going video game fanatic, whose blonde hair gives him a slight Finn vibe.

Returning series regulars include Miranda May as Lou, Trevor Tordjman as Parker, Mallory James Mahoney as Destiny and Israel Johnson as Noah. Erin Dunlap is back as showrunner, executive-producing alongside new EP May, who will also direct several episodes.

A spinoff of the Disney Channel favorite Jessie, Bunk’d has drawn new fans each season with an ever-evolving roster of stars. As an added bonus, Season 6 will include five additional episodes, bringing the total to 30.

As for the Bunk’d makeover, it’s not too dissimilar from that of Raven’s Home, which underwent a comparable shift. When that show returned in April for its fifth season, Raven (Raven-Symoné) and Booker (Issac Ryan Brown) were living with Victor (Rondell Sheridan) at the Baxter family home in San Francisco.

Are you excited about the Bunk’d return and its new locale and cast members? Drop your thoughts in the comments.