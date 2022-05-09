Ratings: NCIS: LA Flat With Ep 300; AFV Ties Idol for Sunday Demo Win

In the latest TV show ratings, the (rather unceremonious?) 300th episode of CBS’ NCIS: Los Angeles on Sunday night drew 5.1 million total viewers and a 0.4 demo rating, enjoying no celebratory bump but merely holding steady week-to-week. What's Cancelled and Renewed for Fall?

Opening CBS’ night, 60 Minutes delivered Sunday’s biggest audience (6.7 million). The Equalizer (6.2 mil/0.5) and SWAT (4 mil/0.4) were also steady.

Over on ABC, AFV (4.5 mil/0.6) and American Idol (4.9 mil/0.6) both slipped sharply week-to-week yet tied for the Sunday demo win. The Rookie (3.6 mil/0.4) dipped from is recent spinoff pilot numbers.

The CW’s Riverdale (200K/0.1) rebounded from last week’s audience low (to deliver its third-smallest audience ever, yea!), and also ticked up in the demo.

At NBC, the American Ninja Warrior Women’s Championship did 1.6 mil/0.3, followed by the SNL Mother’s Day special’s 1.7 mil/0.3.

Fox’s Duncanville (420K/0.1), The Great North (700K/0.2), Bob’s Burgers (890K/0.3) and Family Guy (1.1 mil/0.3) were all down in both audience and in the demo, while The Simpsons (800K/0.3) held steady in the demo.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show's overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives.