Ozark: The Story Behind Fan Favorite's Surprise Comeback in Final Season

Warning: The following story contains a gigantic spoiler from the final seven episodes of Ozark — proceed with the utmost caution.

In what was arguably one of the more bittersweet twists to come out of Ozark‘s fourth and final season, Tom Pelphrey reprised his role as Wendy’s late, troubled brother Ben. The comeback occurred in Episode 10’s cold open via a recreated flashback that chronicled the murdered character’s harrowing, never-before-seen final hours.

According to showrunner Chris Mundy, the idea to “resurrect” Ben arose deep into the planning of Season 4.

“We felt like there had now been enough distance” from Ben’s off camera, Season 3 death to have him resurface, the EP explains. “So much of Season 4 Parts 1 and 2 are about Ben; he’s the shadow cast over all of it. That’s where much of Wendy’s mania comes from. He was already such a presence that it felt like it was OK to see him.”

Mundy also notes that there was a more selfish, non-storyline reason behind Ben’s surprise cameo. “On a purely practical level, it was a chance to have Tom Pelphrey come back again,” Mundy shares of the actor. “And more Tom Pelphrey is a good thing.”