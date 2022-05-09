TVLine Items: McDorman's Peacock Series, Paper Girls Teaser and More

Jake McDorman is joining Betty Gilpin in the fight against A.I.

The Limitless and Greek alum will star alongside GLOW vet Gilpin in Peacock’s upcoming drama Mrs. Davis, from co-writers/executive producers Damon Lindelof (Watchmen, Lost) and Tara Hernandez (Young Sheldon).

The series is described as “an exploration of faith versus technology — an epic battle of biblical and binary proportions,” with Gilpin starring as “a nun who goes to battle against an all-powerful Artificial Intelligence.” McDorman — whose other TV credits include Dopesick, The Right Stuff and Murphy Brown — will play Gilpin’s rebellious ex, who also has a personal vendetta against the Algorithm.

Ready for some more recent newsy nuggets? Well…

* Jason Isaacs (Good Sam) and Lior Raz (Fauda) have joined Tom Holland in Apple TV+’s anthology The Crowded Room, our sister site Deadline reports.

* The Upshaws Season 2 Part 1 will premiere Wednesday, June 29 on Netflix.

* Oxygen has ordered new seasons of Cold Justice and 911 Crisis Center (to premiere in the fall), and Killer Relationship With Faith Jenkins and New York Homicide (to arrive in 2023). The cabler has also greenlit Black Widow Murders (about diabolical women who lure their victims into gruesome deaths), The First Mindhunter (which unboxes never-before-heard interviews with the likes of Ted Bundy, Arthur Gary Bishop, Hi-Fi Killers and Manny Cortez), Manifest of a Serial Killer, Serial Killer Capital: Baton Rouge, and Sleeping with Death (which recounts the most bizarre murders in which someone wakes up to a dead body).

* Prime Video has released a first glimpse at Paper Girls, its series adaptation of the best-selling graphic novels by author Brian K. Vaughan and illustrator Cliff Chiang:

Saving the world means getting along first. #PaperGirls comes soon to @PrimeVideo pic.twitter.com/BiXPxC8BiT — Paper Girls on Prime (@PaperGirlsPV) May 7, 2022

* Netflix has released a trailer for Love, Death + Robots Volume 3, debuting Friday, May 20:

