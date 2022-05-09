Floor Is Lava Season 2 Gets Release Date, Trailer and New Volcano Obstacle

The stakes promise to be “hotter than ever” in Season 2 of Floor Is Lava, Netflix’s competition series that marries Wipeout with… well, bubbling hot, skin-melting lava (or a gooey, relatively harmless facsimile thereof). Netflix's Best Original Series Ever, Ranked!

Netflix has released a first trailer for Floor Is Lava‘s sophomore run (embedded above), and it teases “bigger obstacles, higher stakes, and even hotter lava” — as well as the brand-new element of a slippery AF volcano that players must ascend (or not, as the trailer suggests happens more often).

Floor Is Lava debuted in June of the year 2020, became a bit of a pop culture sensation/guilty pleasure, and was renewed in April 2021. The series will release its second batch of five new 30-minute episodes on Friday, June 3.