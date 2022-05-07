Great North's Ham Is Coming Out Again — And There Will Be Drama This Time!

The process of coming out can be dramatic. Or in the case of The Great North‘s Ham, not dramatic… enough?

Ham’s family is understandably confused when he announces that he wants to “redo” his coming out in Sunday’s episode (Fox, 8:30/7:30c), but as you’ll see in TVLine’s exclusive sneak peek, everyone gets on board pretty quickly.

“You guys did everything right,” Ham says of his initial outing. “You didn’t make a big deal out of it.”

“Yeah, you did it too right,” his boyfriend Crispin explains. “He’s looking for just that little bit of drama that he missed out on.”

Elsewhere in the episode, “hoping to record their first true crime podcast, Wolf and Honeybee investigate a local cold case and are shocked by what they uncover,” according to the logline.

The Great North features the voices of Nick Offerman as Beef, Jenny Slate as Judy, Will Forte as Wolf, Dulcé Sloan as Honeybee, Paul Rust as Ham, Aparna Nancherla as Moon, Megan Mullally as Alyson and Alanis Morissette as herself.

Series creators Lizzie and Wendy Molyneaux serve as showrunners, executive-producing alongside Loren Bouchard.

Series creators Lizzie and Wendy Molyneaux serve as showrunners, executive-producing alongside Loren Bouchard.