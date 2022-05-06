TV Ratings: Call Me Kat Steady With Finale; SVU, Grey's Lead Thursday

In the latest TV show ratings, Fox’s Call Me Kat closed out its second season with 1.6 million total viewers (up a tick week-to-week) and its seventh straight 0.3 demo rating. TVLine's Cancellation & Renewal Scorecard!

Season-to-date, Call Me Kat is averaging just shy of 3 million total weekly viewers and a 0.6 demo rating (with Live+7 playback), down 29 and 33 percent from its freshman numbers. Among the seven comedies Fox has aired this TV season, it ranks No. 1 in audience and third in the demo.

Bookending the Mayim Bialik comedy, MasterChef Junior (1.9 mil/0.4) was steady while Welcome to Flatch (860K/0.2) was up in audience.

Elsewhere:

ABC | Station 19 (4.1 mil/0.5) and Big Sky (2.4 mil/0.3) were steady in the demo, while Grey’s Anatomy (3.8 mil/0.6) ticked up. S19 however slipped to a series low in audience, whereas Grey’s drew its third-smallest crowd.

NBC | Law & Order (4.1 mil/0.4) dipped in the demo, while SVU (4.7 mil/0.6) and Organized Crime (4 mil/0.5) were steady.

THE CW | Walker (690K/0.1) was steady, while Legacies (380K/0.1) gained viewers.

CBS | Adrift in a sea of reruns, How We Roll (2.9 mil/0.2) hit lows.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. Steve Harvey is not a judge or lawyer and merely offers an alternative forum of dispute resolution.