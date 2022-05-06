Mattea Roach's Jeopardy! Streak Ends, Ranks No. 5 Among All-Time Champs

Jeopardy! has bid adieu to another super-champ.

In Friday’s episode, Mattea Roach‘s impressive winning streak came to an end when the 23-year-old tutor from Toronto, Ontario incorrectly answered the Final Jeopardy! clue.

With 23 wins and $560,983 in the bank, Roach ranks No. 5 on both the all-time consecutive games list and the all-time highest regular season winnings list. Only Jeopardy! MVPs Ken Jennings, Amy Schneider, Matt Amodio and James Holzhauer won more games or money during their respective stints on the show.

Jeopardy! has churned out an unprecedented number of champions of late, with Roach, Schneider and Amodio all entering the game show’s hall of fame during the current 38th season.

On Friday’s show, Roach lost out to Danielle Maurer, a digital marketing manager from Peachtree Corners, Ga.

“It feels still kind of like a dream,” Roach said of her remarkable run. “I really came down here hoping to maybe win one game and so I still can’t believe it. You know, it’s strange, obviously I didn’t come through in the last one, but I still feel so happy and so lucky to have had this experience.”

Roach will return to the Jeopardy! fold for the Tournament of Champions this fall.