TVLine Items: I Think You Should Leave Renewed, Chad's New Date and More

I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson will not be leaving Netflix: The streamer has renewed the sketch comedy series for Season 3, it was announced on Friday.

Creators and writers Tim Robinson and Zach Kanin will once again “bring their distinct comedy style and observational humor to the forefront, continuing to poke fun at life’s most bizarre and mundane situations,” per the official release.

Season 2 premiered in July 2021.

* TBS’ Chad, which was originally set to return for Season 2 in April, will now return on Monday, July 11 at 10/9c. Watch a new teaser here.

* Ed O’Neill (Modern Family) will play Los Angeles Clippers owner Donald Sterling in the upcoming FX limited series The Sterling Affairs, our sister site Variety reports.

* HBO Max and Cartoon Network have greenlit Driftwood, a 90-minute animated space adventure movie from executive producer Victor Courtright (Aquaman: King of Atlantis), and Invincible Fight Girl, a half-hour action-comedy series from first-time EP and creator Juston Gordon-Montgomery (DC Super Hero Girls).

* Netflix has released a trailer for Selling The OC, in which a fresh set of realtors compete to establish themselves at The Oppenheim Group’s second office on the Orange County coast:

* Netflix has released a trailer for the comedy God’s Favorite Idiot, premiering Wednesday, June 15:

