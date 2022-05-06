Fred Savage Fired as Wonder Years EP, Accused of 'Inappropriate Conduct'

Original Wonder Years star Fred Savage has been fired from ABC’s reboot following an investigation into allegations of “inappropriate conduct.”

Our sister site Deadline has the details, with Savage facing multiple complaints of misconduct from his time as executive producer and director of the Wonder Years reboot, which debuted on ABC last fall. The allegations reportedly include verbal outbursts and inappropriate behavior.

“Recently, we were made aware of allegations of inappropriate conduct by Fred Savage, and as is policy, an investigation was launched,” producers 20th Television said in a statement. “Upon its completion, the decision was made to terminate his employment as an executive producer and director of The Wonder Years.”

Savage starred as young Kevin Arnold in the original Wonder Years, which aired from 1988 to 1993 on ABC. He joined the reboot as executive producer and director, helming eight episodes in total, including the pilot. (Savage is a frequent director for ABC shows, having helmed episodes of black-ish, The Conners, The Goldbergs and Modern Family in recent years.)

The Wonder Years reboot stars Elisha “EJ” Williams as Dean, a 12-year-old boy in a Black middle-class family in Montgomery, Alabama in the 1960s. The reboot follows the nostalgic format of the original series, with Don Cheadle narrating as the adult version of Dean. The Wonder Years is set to wrap up its freshman season later this month, but it still hasn’t been renewed for a second season yet. (Check out TVLine’s Renewal Scorecard to see which other network shows are returning next season.)