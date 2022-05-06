Chuck Todd's Meet the Press Daily Moving from MSNBC to Streaming

MSNBC is making another big change to its lineup.

Chuck Todd‘s Meet the Press Daily — an extension of NBC’s venerable news program Meet the Press — is relocating from MSNBC to streaming outlet NBC News NOW, where it will now be known as Meet the Press NOW. The newly branded hour will stream weekdays at 4 pm ET beginning Monday, June 6.

As a result of the move, MSNBC Senior National Correspondent Chris Jansing will begin anchoring MSNBC Reports at 1 pm, as of Thursday, May 26.

“NBC News is the leader in streaming news,” NBC News President Noah Oppenheim said in a statement Friday. “Since our launch, we’ve been committed to delivering the best of NBC News’ journalism, free, to streaming audiences everywhere. Chuck was one of the first broadcast anchors to see the massive potential of streaming, and bringing Meet the Press‘ daily franchise to NBC News NOW reinforces the platform’s status as the destination for news on streaming.”

MSNBC’s daytime lineup recently saw the addition of a fourth hour of Morning Joe (at 9 am), just days after Craig Melvin gave up the 11 am hour to focus on NBC’s Today. Primetime has also seen its fair share of changes, with network star Rachel Maddow scaling back from five nights a week to Mondays only, and Stephanie Ruhle succeeding Brian Williams as host of The 11th Hour.

Additionally, Symone Sanders, former chief spokesperson for Vice President Kamala Harris, is set to launch Symone, a new weekend program airing Saturdays at 4 pm, beginning May 7. Her first guest will be First Lady Jill Biden.

Will you be following Chuck Todd to NBC News NOW?