AMC's Mayfair Witches Adaptation Finds Its Lasher in Fargo's Jack Huston

Casting one of Anne Rice’s most mysterious and sensual characters of all time is a tall order to fill, but AMC appears to have done just that.

Jack Huston (Fargo) has joined AMC+’s adaptation of Rice’s Mayfair Witches in the series-regular role of Lasher, described as a “powerful, shape-shifting entity who has been bound to the Mayfair witches for hundreds of years.”

Based on Rice’s popular trilogy, The Lives of the Mayfair Witches, this new series “focuses on an intuitive young neurosurgeon who discovers that she is the unlikely heir to a family of witches. As she grapples with her newfound powers, she must contend with a sinister presence that has haunted her family for generations.”

Alexandra Daddario (The White Lotus) is playing the aforementioned neurosurgeon, Dr. Rowan Fielding, while Harry Hamlin (Mad Men) will star as Cortland Mayfair, along with Tongayi Chirisa (iZombie) as Ciprien.

Production is currently underway in New Orleans. The series is expected to premiere on AMC+ sometime this year.

Mayfair Witches is just one of several Rice-penned projects currently getting the TV treatment, after AMC acquired 18 of the author’s most iconic works in 2021. A new Interview With the Vampire series — whose cast includes Sam Reid (The Astronaut Wives Club) as Lestat and Jacob Anderson (Game of Thrones) as Louis — will also drop its eight-episode first season this year on AMC and AMC+.

