Ultimatum Debuts at No. 2 on Nielsen Streaming Ranking, Moon Knight Rises

The Ultimatum proved to be an offer Netflix subs couldn't refuse, as the dating/dalliance series made a strong debut on Nielsen's U.S. ranking of streaming originals for the week of April 4.

With Netflix’s Bridgerton dominating the Top 10 for a third straight week — this time amassing 1.6 billion minutes viewed across its 16 total episodes — The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On placed second with 838 million minutes viewed of its eight episodes.

Disney+’s Moon Knight rose a spot to No. 3 this week, with its first two episodes totaling 608 million minutes viewed, followed by Netflix’s The Last Kingdom (487 million minutes/46 episodes) and Inventing Anna (339 million/nine episodes)

Noted this week by Nielsen: 61 percent of the Moon Knight audience is male, and it also skews young with nearly two-thirds of viewers falling in the 18-49 demo.

Rounding out the Top 10 for the week of April 4 were Netflix’s Is It Cake? and Get Organized With the Home Edit, the chart debut of Prime Video’s The Outlaws, Hulu’s The Dropout, and Netflix’s Ozark.

Falling off of the Top 10 chart this week were Pieces of Her and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

