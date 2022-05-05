Only Murders in the Building Trio Pose for Mugshots in Season 2 First Look — Plus, Fresh Intel on New Cast Additions

Only Murders in the Building‘s central trio may not be guilty, but they sure don’t look innocent in newly released photos from Season 2 (premiering Tuesday, June 28). Only Murders in the Building Season 2 Spoilers, Trailer, More

Hulu on Thursday unveiled six new images from the season premiere — aptly titled “Persons of Interest” — three of which see Charles, Oliver and Mabel posing for mugshots after they’re arrested for the murder of Arconia board president Bunny Folger.

As you’ll recall, the Season 1 finale established a second whodunnit that took OMITB in a whole new direction. In the closing minutes of the episode, Charles and Oliver ran into Mabel’s apartment to find her covered in blood and standing over Bunny’s lifeless body. Moments later, a SWAT team busted in and took all three of them into custody.

Season 2 follows the amateur sleuths on a race to unmask Bunny’s killer, during which a number of unfortunate complications arise: Not only have they been publicly implicated, but “they are now the subjects of a competing podcast” and “have to deal with a bunch of New York neighbors who all think they committed murder,” according to the official logline.

The Season 2 ensemble includes new series regular Cara Delevingne (Carnival Row) and guest stars Amy Schumer (Life & Beth) and Oscar winner Shirley MacLaine — and thanks to Vanity Fair, we now have fresh intel on their respective roles. Delevigne’s Alice is an art gallery owner and Mabel’s new love interest; Schumer, who plays a heightened version of herself, is subletting Sting’s apartment; and MacLaine plays Bunny’s mother.

