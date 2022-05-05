Maggie: Hulu Rom-Com Gets July Premiere After Relocation From ABC

Hulu is set for a summer fling with Maggie, its upcoming romantic comedy that will drop all episodes on Wednesday, July 6, TVLine has learned.

Maggie stars Rebecca Rittenhouse (The Mindy Project, Four Weddings and a Funeral) as the title character, a young woman who can see into the future of her friends, parents, clients and random people on the street. “But when she begins to see glimpses of her own destiny after meeting an unexpected stranger, her romantic life suddenly gets a lot more complicated,” the official logline reads. “Can you let yourself fall in love when you think you know how it ends? She probably should have seen this coming.”

The ensemble also includes David Del Rio (The Baker and the Beauty), Nichole Sakura (Superstore), Leonardo Nam (Westworld), Angelique Cabral (Life in Pieces), Ray Ford (Grey’s Anatomy), Chloe Bridges (The Carrie Diaries), Kerri Kenney (Reno 911!) and Chris Elliott (Schitt’s Creek). Justin Adler and Maggie Mull, who also previously worked on Life in Pieces, wrote and exec-produced the series.

Maggie was initially ordered to series at ABC last May, when it was picked up alongside The Wonder Years, Queens and Abbott Elementary. Deadline later reported its relocation to Hulu in January, citing a lack of available slots on ABC.

Will you watch Maggie over at Hulu? Tell us below!