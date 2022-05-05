Justified Sequel Series: Aunjanue Ellis, Boyd Holbrook, 6 Others Join Cast

FX’s Justified sequel series has added Aunjanue Ellis (Lovecraft Country), Marin Ireland (Sneaky Pete), Boyd Holbrook (Narcos), Adelaide Clemens (Rectify), Norbert Leo Butz (Bloodline), Vondie Curtis-Hall (For the People), Victor Williams (The Affair) and Vivian Olyphant to its ranks.

As announced in January, Timothy Olyphant will reprise his role of U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens for the limited series, titled Justified: City Primeval and inspired by the late Elmore Leonard’s crime novel City Primeval: High Noon in Detroit.

Justified: City Primeval finds Raylan still living in Miami, to which he relocated in the series finale. A walking anachronism balancing his life as a U.S. Marshal and part-time father of his 14-year-old daughter with Winona, “his hair is grayer, his hat is dirtier, and the road in front of him is suddenly a lot shorter than the road behind,” the synopsis tells us.

A chance encounter on a desolate Florida highway leads Raylan to Detroit, where he crosses paths with Clement Mansell aka “The Oklahoma Wildman,” a violent, sociopath who’s already slipped through the fingers of Detroit’s finest once — and aims to do so again. Mansell’s lawyer, Carolyn Wilder, has every intention of representing her client even as she finds herself caught between a cop and a criminal, with her own game afoot as well. (Given that Raylan is not a character in the source material, it appears he will in some ways supplant the novel’s protagonist, homicide Detective Raymond Cruz.)

According to our sister site THR.com, Ellis will play the aforementioned Carolyn Wilder, while Holbrook and Clemens will fill the roles of Clement Mansell and his girlfriend Sandy.

Ireland will play a cop, Butz and Williams have been cast a Detroit detectives, Hall will play Sweety, a local bar owner, and Timothy Olyphant’s real-life daughter Vivian will play… Raylan’s daughter. (All together now: Awwww!)

