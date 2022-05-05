First Kill Lands Release Date at Netflix — Get First Look at YA Vampire Series

Here’s something to sink your teeth into: Netflix’s YA vampire-hunter story First Kill will make its debut this summer. Streaming TV Premieres, Renewals, Cancellations

The streamer announced Thursday that the upcoming series — based on a short story from New York Times bestselling author Victoria “V. E.” Schwab — will premiere Friday, June 10 with all eight episodes.

When it’s time for teenage vampire Juliette (played by Sarah Catherine Hook) to make her first kill so she can take her place among a powerful vampire family, she “sets her sights on a new girl in town named Calliope (Imani Lewis),” per the official synopsis. But much to Juliette’s surprise, Calliope is a “vampire hunter from a family of celebrated slayers. Both find that the other won’t be so easy to kill and, unfortunately, way too easy to fall for.”

The series also stars Elizabeth Mitchell as Margot Fairmont, Aubin Wise as Talia Burns, Gracie Dzienny as Elinor Fairmont, Dominic Goodman as Apollo Burns, Phillip Mullings Jr. as Theo Burns and Jason R. Moore as Jack Burns.

Showrunner Felicia D. Henderson (The Punisher, Empire, Gossip Girl, Soul Food) and series creator Schwab will write and executive-produce, with Emma Roberts and Karah Preiss also executive-producing through their company, Belletrist Productions.

Check out the first images from the show below.

