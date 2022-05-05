Cobra Kai: Watch Daniel and Chozen Play With Fire in Season 5 Trailer — Plus, Get Release Date

Terry Silver will continue to poison the minds of the Valley’s youth, only this time, he’s expanding his reach.

The 10-episode fifth season of Cobra Kai will be released on Friday, Sept. 9, Netflix announced Thursday in conjunction with its Netflix Is A Joke festival.

Following the results of the All Valley Tournament, Silver “is expanding the Cobra Kai empire and trying to make his ‘No Mercy’ style of karate the only game in town,” reads the official description. “With Kreese behind bars and Johnny Lawrence setting karate aside to focus on repairing the damage he’s caused, Daniel LaRusso must call on an old friend for help.”

In addition to its release date, the streamer also dropped an official trailer for the upcoming season (watch it above), which teases Silver’s villainous plans. Despite Miyagi-Do having officially closed for good (or has it?), Daniel remains dead-set on stopping Silver in his tracks. And that aforementioned friend stepping in to lend a hand is none other than former adversary Chozen Toguchi, who was last seen in the Season 4 finale bowing at Mr. Miyagi’s grave alongside Daniel. When Silver tells Daniel that he’s playing with fire, Chozen alerts Silver: “And I am gasoline.”

Also seen in the clip: Johnny heads south in search of Miguel, Samantha battles an unknown assailant in black robes and Robby and Miguel participate in another round of fisticuffs.

Cobra Kai‘s returning cast includes Ralph Macchio (Daniel LaRusso), William Zabka (Johnny Lawrence), Courtney Henggeler (Amanda LaRusso), Xolo Maridueña (Miguel Diaz), Tanner Buchanan (Robby Keene), Mary Mouser (Samantha LaRusso), Jacob Bertrand (Hawk), Gianni Decenzo (Demetri), Vanessa Rubio (Carmen), Peyton List (Tory), Martin Kove (John Kreese), Dallas Dupree Young (Kenny), Oona O’Brien (Devon), Griffin Santopietro (Anthony) and Thomas Ian Griffith (Terry Silver).

The series is written and executive-produced by Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg, with Macchio and Zabka serving as additional EPs.

