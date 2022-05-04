TVLine Items: GoT Vet Is Garner's Hubby, DeBose to Host Tonys and More

Jennifer Garner has found her missing TV spouse: Game of Thrones vet Nikolaj Coster-Waldau will star opposite Garner in the Apple TV+ limited series The Last Thing He Told Me, TVLine has learned.



Based on the novel by Laura Dave, the drama follows Hannah (played by Garner), “a woman who forms an unexpected relationship with her 16-year-old stepdaughter Bailey (Angourie Rice) while searching for the truth about why her husband (Coster-Waldau) has mysteriously disappeared,” per the official synopsis.

Dave and her husband Josh Singer (Fringe) co-created the adaptation and serve as executive producers alongside Garner and Hello Sunshine’s Reese Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter.

* Academy Award winner Ariana DeBose will host the 75th Annual Tony Awards, airing live from New York City’s Radio City Music Hall on Sunday, June 12 at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT on CBS.

* HBO Max is developing a Peacemaker and Suicide Squad spinoff series centered around Amanda Waller, with Viola Davis in talks to star and exec-produce, our sister site Deadline reports.

* Crown Media Family Networks has signed Luke Macfarlane (Brothers & Sisters, Killjoys) to an exclusive multi-picture overall deal. His recent Hallmark movie credits include A Valentine’s Match, Chateau Christmas and Taking a Shot at Love, as well as Christmas in My Heart for Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.

* Netflix has released a trailer for Love on the Spectrum U.S., premiering on Wednesday, May 18. Watch it here.

* Showtime has released a trailer for The Chi Season 5, premiering Sunday, June 26 at 9/8c:

* FX has released a trailer for Pistol, a limited series about Sex Pistols guitarist Steve Jones from director Danny Boyle, premiering with all six episodes Tuesday, May 31 exclusively on Hulu:

