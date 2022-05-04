Obi-Wan Kenobi Is a Hunted Man, Meets Darth Vader in Full Trailer — Watch

Obi-Wan is a wanted man in the full trailer for Obi-Wan Kenobi, which arrives this May.

Set 10 years after the events of 2005’s Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, in which Jedi were murdered en masse under the infamous Order 66, the limited series finds the Jedi Master hiding out on Tatooine as the Galactic Empire hunts down the remaining Jedi.

The six-part limited Disney+ series will premiere its first two episodes on Friday, May 27, and new episodes will drop on Wednesdays thereafter.

After defeating Anakin Skywalker in a lightsaber battle on Mustafar, Obi-Wan “faced his greatest defeat — the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice” who “turned to the dark side as evil Sith Lord Darth Vader,” per the official synopsis. He then exiled himself to Tatooine while Darth Vader rose to power with the Galactic Empire.

The series reunites McGregor with Hayden Christensen, who will reprise his role as Vader… and makes the briefest of appearances in the trailer above.

Additional cast for the series includes Indira Varma (Game of Thrones), Rupert Friend (Homeland), Kumail Nanjiani (Silicon Valley), Sung Kang (Power), Simone Kessell (The Crossing), Maya Erskine (PEN15), O’Shea Jackson Jr. and Uncut Gems director Benny Safdie. Plus, Joel Edgerton and Bonnie Piesse will reprise their prequel trilogy roles as young Luke Skywalker’s Uncle Owen Lars and Aunt Beru.

Kathleen Kennedy, Michelle Rejwan, Deborah Chow, McGregor and Joby Harold will executive-produce.

