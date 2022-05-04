Motherland: Fort Salem's Final Season, Revamped grown-ish and More Get Summer Premiere Dates on Freeform

Freeform’s witch war is ending this summer. The third and final season of Motherland: Fort Salem will premiere on Tuesday, June 21 at 10/9c, TVLine has learned.

"The end of season 2 left Abigail, Tally, Raelle and Scylla fugitives on the run," the official synopsis reminds us. "Now without a military nor a home, they seek protection alongside the Dodger community in the Cession — but laying low and staying out of trouble has never been their strong suit. With witch hunters working against them from inside the White House, our heroes must call upon ancient forces in the final battle for their right to exist."

Additional Freeform summer premieres include…

* The second half of Good Trouble‘s fourth season resumes on Thursday, July 7 at 10 pm.

* The new comedy series Everything’s Trash — written, executive-produced by and starring Phoebe Robinson — premieres with back-to-back episodes on on Wednesday, July 13 at 10 pm. In future weeks, new episodes will air at 10:30 pm only. Per the show’s official description, Everything’s Trash follows “Phoebe, a 30-something outspoken podcast star making her professional mark while living a broke and delightfully messy life in Brooklyn. When her ‘perfect’ older brother launches a political campaign, she’s forced to start her adulting journ-journ. Ugh. Life may be a little boo-boo, but Phoebe, ever the cocoa queen, is still thriving.”

* And the revamped fifth season of grown-ish premieres on Wednesday, July 20 at 10 pm. Click here for a complete breakdown of the show’s major casting changes.