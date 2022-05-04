Julia Renewed for Season 2 at HBO Max

HBO Max is ordering seconds of Julia, renewing the Julia Child-themed comedy series for Season 2. The pickup comes on the eve of the show’s Season 1 finale. Streaming TV Premieres, Renewals, Cancellations

Starring Sarah Lancashire in the titular role and David Hyde Pierce as Julia’s husband, Julia debuted March 31 on the streamer.

“Julia Child tends to make people happy. In a bleak world, she is a welcome balm,” EPs Chris Keyser and Daniel Goldfarb said in a statement. “Making this show has done the same for us. Working with our cast — with Sarah and David — our production team, writers, directors and editors, who have become our friends, makes us happy. In the language of Julia, it feeds our souls. The genuine love and care that HBO Max has shown for our show has been overwhelming. They allowed us to tell the simple story of a group of remarkable, oddball, passionate people, who joyfully live their lives to the fullest. That we get to keep them alive for another season makes us the happiest of all, and we are already hard at work.”

In addition to Lancashire and Pierce, the ensemble includes Pierce’s onetime Frasier co-star Bebe Neuwirth, as well as Brittany Bradford, Fran Kranz and Fiona Glascott.

Are you looking forward to Season 2?