This Is Us' Jon Huertas Reaches Out to Fans After Miguel-Centric Episode: 'Now That You Know the Full Picture…'

This Is Us‘ fourth-to-last episode gave the story of Miguel Rivas a beginning, a middle and an end. This Is Us' Flash-Forward: Your Frame-By-Frame Guide to Every Clue

The heart-wrenching hour revealed that Rebecca, who is deep in the throes of Alzheimer’s Disease, ultimately outlives her second husband, who succumbs to heart failure in the not-too-distant future. (For Kim Roots’ complete recap, click here.)

Immediately following the episode, series star Jon Huertas, who was introduced as Miguel in Episode 2 of the acclaimed NBC drama, released a statement regarding the fate of his polarizing character.

“It’s been my absolute honor to be part of the Pearson journey with you,” he said, “and while we may have gotten off on the wrong foot, now that you know the full picture, can we finally be Team Miguel??”

The tweet was accompanied by a video message from Huertas. “It’s really hard to believe that we started this journey six years ago,” he continued. “I mean, look how far we have come, how many stories have unfolded since then… and I know that you can relate, because life unfolds fast, and I know that many of us, myself included, have taken immense comfort in being able to relate to the Pearsons’ journeys on some level. So here’s to living life to the fullest, surrounded by ones you love, and making lemonade.”

