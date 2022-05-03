CBS Does 'Most Watched Network' Thing for 14th Straight Year; Ghosts and NCIS: Hawai'i Lead New Series

Your eyes remain on the Eye Network, as CBS for a 14th straight year (and 19th out of the last 20) will lay claim to the “America’s Most Watched Network” title. Every JAG, NCIS, Five-0 and Magnum Crossover

CBS through May 1 is averaging 6.35 million viewers, outpacing NBC (with 6.25 mil), third-place Fox (4.68 mil), ABC (4.19 mil) and of course The CW.

This marks the second time during its current winning streak that CBS has won the season while competing against a network that hosted both the well-watched Super Bowl and the Olympics.

Among the feathers in its stitched NCIS-logo hat this year, CBS boasts the most watched scripted series and drama (with NCIS averaging 11.1 million weekly viewers with Live+7 playback), the No. 1 comedy (Young Sheldon, 9.2 million), the No. 1 new series and comedy (Ghosts, 8.4 mil), the #1 new drama (NCIS: Hawai’i, whose 8.4 mil just edges out fellow freshman FBI: International‘s 8.3 mil), and the No. 1 news program (60 Minutes, 9.5 million).

Also of note, CBS has been home to TV’s top comedy for the past 18 years, since the final season of Friends; the Eye lays claim to 13 of the Top 20 most-watched broadcast series; and it has the only two non-sports series that average 10+ million viewers — NCIS and original flavor FBI (10.3 mil).

CBS series still awaiting official renewal (or cancellation) decisions for the 2022-23 TV season are, in order of viewership, FBI, The Equalizer, FBI: Most Wanted, FBI: International, Magnum P.I., United States of Al, B Positive and Good Sam.

