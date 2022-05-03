Allison Janney Joins Kristen Wiig and Laura Dern in Apple's Mrs. American Pie

Allison Janney is ditching Napa, California, for the Sunshine State.

The seven-time Emmy winner is set to star opposite Kristen Wiig and Laura Dern in the upcoming Apple TV+ comedy, Mrs. American Pie, about South Florida’s wealthy elite. Apple TV+ announced the casting Tuesday. This marks Janney’s first live-action TV role since the Napa-set Mom, which ended last year.

Based on Juliet McDaniel’s novel Mr. and Mrs. American Pie (set in Palm Springs), the streaming series about “gorgeously impossible people” centers on Maxine Simmons (played by Saturday Night Live alum Wiig) in her efforts to secure her seat at America’s most exclusive table: Palm Beach high society.

Janney will star as Evelyn, a full-time Palm Beach resident and member of the high society. Dern (Big Little Lies), meanwhile, is slated for a key role that has yet to be revealed.

“As Maxine attempts to cross that impermeable line between the haves and the have-nots, Mrs. American Pie asks the same questions that still baffle us today: ‘Who gets a seat at the table?’ ‘How do you get a seat at the table?’ ‘What will you sacrifice to get there?’” according to the official synopsis. “Set during the powder keg era of the early 1970’s, Mrs. American Pie is a testament to every outsider fighting for their chance at superficial greatness.”

Series creator Abe Sylvia (The Eyes of Tammy Faye, Dead to Me) will write, executive-produce and serve as showrunner. Dern, who developed the project, will exec-produce alongside her producing partner Jayme Lemons. Tate Taylor, John Norris and Katie O’Connell Marsh (F Is for Family, Narcos: Mexico) round out the EPs.