Ratings: The Rookie Eyes Season Highs With Spinoff Pilot Conclusion

In the latest TV show ratings, Part 2 of The Rookie’s planted spinoff pilot drew a hair over 4 million total viewers along with a 0.5 demo rating, hitting and tying season highs. TVLine readers gave Part 2 an average grade of “B-,” with 38 percent “definitely” watching the spinoff if it happens (and 35 percent decidedly “not interested,” as of noon ET).

Teeing up The Rookie, American Idol (5.8 mi/0.8, read recap) was steady week-to-week and led Sunday in the demo.

Over on CBS, 60 Minutes drew the night’s largest crowd (7.1 mil). Back-to-back episodes of NCIS: Los Angeles — the second of which was one of the series’ best ever — both did 5.1 mil and a 0.4, down a tick from its last fresh outing. Closing out CBS’ night, S.W.A.T. (3.8 mil/0.4) was down a tick.

Elsewhere:

THE CW | Riverdale slipped to its second smallest audience ever (200K) and also dipped to a 0.0 rating.

NBC | Leading out of a Fantastic Beasts movie, Weakest Link (1.6 mil/0.2) was down.

FOX | Duncanville (570K/0.2) opened Season 3 with an audience low but was steady in the demo. It was followed by The Simpsons (970K/0.3), The Great North (730K/0.2), Bob’s Burgers (1 mil/0.3) and Family Guy (1 mil/0.4).

