Riverdale Adds Billions Alum to Play Cheryl's Long-Lost Love Heather

We’re finally going to meet a very important person from Cheryl’s past on Riverdale.

Caroline Day (Billions) is joining the Season 6 cast of the CW drama as Heather, Cheryl’s middle school girlfriend, our sister site Deadline reports. She will recur, starting with next Sunday’s episode (The CW, 8/7c).

Cheryl has mentioned in previous seasons that she was in love with a girl named Heather when she was younger, but her mother Penelope forced them apart. This week, a repentant Penelope — who’s now a nun — showed Cheryl a collection of letters that Heather sent her but Penelope kept from her, bringing Cheryl to tears.

Heather is now a librarian in the neighboring town of Greendale, and Cheryl tracks her down on social media, though Nana Rose disapproves. “When Heather re-enters Cheryl’s life, she does so with secret knowledge that may help Cheryl understand her emerging powers better,” per the official description. (Cheryl has discovered this season she has pyrokinesis, or the power to control fire with her mind.)

Day has recurred as Chelz on Seasons 5 and 6 of the Showtime drama Billions. Her other TV credits include Scandal and Army Wives.

Are you excited to finally meet Heather, Riverdale fans? Does she look like you pictured she would? Grab a booth in the comments and share your thoughts.