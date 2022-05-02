TVLine Items: Gosselaar Joins NBC Pilot, Bravo Races to Peacock and More

Consider Mark-Paul Gosselaar one of the Found: The mixed-ish actor has joined Shanola Hampton in the aforementioned NBC drama pilot, our sister site Deadline reports.

The project is based on the fact that “in any given year, more than 600,000 people are reported missing in the U.S. More than half that number are people of color that the country seems to forget about,” per the official logline. Public relations specialist Gabi (Hampton) “was once herself one of those forgotten ones — and her crisis management team now make sure there is always someone looking out for the forgotten missing people. But unbeknownst to anyone, this everyday hero is hiding a chilling secret of her own.” Gosselaar will play Sir, a controversial figure in Gabi’s past.

The pilot was penned by Nkechi Okoro Carroll (All American) and hails from Berlanti Productions.

Gosselaar’s other TV credits include Pitch, The Passage, Franklin & Bash and of course Saved by the Bell (both the original series and the Peacock reboot).

* Peacock will become the next-day streaming home of Bravo’s current-season shows, beginning with the Season 14 premiere of Real Housewives of Atlanta, months ahead of a previously announced September timeline.

* Netflix has scrapped Pearl, an animated series created by Meghan Markle about a young girl inspired by influential women in history, per The Hollywood Reporter.

* William Fichtner (Mom, Prison Break) has joined Milo Ventimiglia and Catherine Haena Kim in the ABC drama pilot The Company You Keep, per Deadline.

* After a three-year hiatus, Jeff Lewis will return to TV with Hollywood Houselift With Jeff Lewis, a Freevee (fka IMDb TV) series that premieres with three episodes on Friday, June 10, with a new episode available each Friday through July 29.

* Disney+ has released a trailer for Hollywood Stargirl, a sequel to its 2020 film about Stargirl Caraway (America’s Got Talent‘s Grace VanderWaal), a silver-voiced teenager whose simple acts of kindness work magic in the lives of others. It premieres Friday, June 3.

