Naomi Judd, Country Singer and Five-Time Grammy Winner, Dead at 76

Naomi Judd, the matriarch of the Judd family and one half of the Country music duo The Judds, has died. She was 76.

The news was confirmed by daughters Wynonna and Ashley in a statement posted on Instagram Saturday. “Today we sisters experienced a tragedy,” they wrote. “We lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness. We are shattered. We are navigating profound grief and know that as we loved her, she was loved by her public. We are in unknown territory.”

The announcement came just one day before The Judds — the duo comprised of Naomi and Wynonna — were set to be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in Nashville, Tenn.

The Judds had recently announced a farewell tour, their first in over a decade, which was set to kick off Sept. 30 in Grand Rapids, Mich. and end Oct. 28 at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena. The duo had also performed on the CMT Music Awards earlier this month, which aired live on CBS April 11.

As one of the most successful acts in Country music history, The Judds won five Grammy Awards for Best Country Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal, in addition to nine Country Music Association awards. In the ’80s, the duo celebrated a string of eight straight No. 1 singles including “Why Not Me,” “Mama’s Crazy” and “Girls’ Night Out.” Their final recorded studio album was 1990’s Love Can Build a Bridge.