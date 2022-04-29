TVLine Items: Cumming Hosts Traitors, Money Heist: Korea Teaser and More

Alan Cumming will oversee a traitorous game: The Good Wife vet will host Peacock’s reality competition show The Traitors, based on the Dutch series of the same name.

Set in a remote castle in the Scottish Highlands, the program features 20 contestants competing in a series of challenges for a cash prize — but “a number of the contestants coined ‘The Traitors’ will meet in secret to devise a plan to eliminate their fellow players coined ‘The Faithful,'” per the official description. “‘The Faithful’ must figure out who is a Traitor and vote them out so they can take the prize money for themselves. If a Traitor makes it to the end, they are in with a chance of taking home the cash prize.”

Ready for some more recent newsy nuggets? Well…

* Christian Slater (Dr. Death, Mr. Robot) will recur in the Fleishman Is in Trouble limited-series adaptation as Archer Sylvan, a Tom Wolfe-esque figure in the book, our sister site Deadline reports. The drama is an FX production, but will stream on Hulu.

* Apple TV+’s Slow Horses, which was quietly renewed ahead of its April 1 debut, has cast Aimee-Ffion Edwards (Peaky Blinders) and Kadiff Kirwan (This Is Going to Hurt) in Season 2, our sister site Variety reports. A sneak peek at the next batch of six episodes can be seen at the end of Friday’s Season 1 finale.

* Peacock’s upcoming dramedy series The Best Man: The Final Chapters, based on the film franchise, has cast Nicole Ari Parker, Ron Canada, Brandon Victor Dixon, Michael Genet, Yvonna Pearson, Aaron Serotsky, Terrence Terrell, Tobias Truvillion and Eric Scott Ways as recurring guest stars.

* Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area Part 1 will premiere Friday, June 24 on Netflix. Watch a teaser:

* Netflix has released a trailer for Bling Empire Season 2, premiering Friday, May 13:

Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?