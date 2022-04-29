The Peanuts Gang Helps Mom-less Peppermint Patty Get Through Mother's Day in Apple TV+ Trailer

The Peanuts gang will band together to celebrate Mother’s Day — while also respecting mom-less Peppermint Patty’s sensitivity about the holiday — in the new Apple TV+ special To Mom (And Dad), With Love, premiering Friday, May 6. TV's Best & Worst Moms

Based on the classic “Peanuts” comic strip by Charles M. Schulz, To Mom (And Dad), With Love is described as a sweet Mother’s Day celebration of friendship and family featuring the aforementioned Peanuts gang.

Yet while Charlie Brown, Linus and Lucy, and the other kids are excited to celebrate the day, for Peppermint Patty it’s just a reminder that she didn’t grow up with a mom (which was casually but heartbreakingly established in this September 1973 strip).

But with good friend Marcie by her side, Peppermint Patty comes to realize that real families come in all shapes and sizes — “some kids even have two moms,” Marcie notes in the trailer — and that Mother’s Day is an opportunity to thank that special person in your life who means the most to you.

Elsewhere in the new Peanuts special, Snoopy and Woodstock embark on an epic adventure to find Woodstock’s long-lost mom.

Reminder, everyone: Mother’s Day is May 8!